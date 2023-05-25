'Idiots with guns': Businesses 'shot at'

A suspected bullet hole in the window of Robertsons Meats this morning. Photo: Supplied

A butcher has slammed 'idiots with guns' after finding what are believed to be two bullet holes in his shop amid a spate of similar damage across Dunedin.

Police are investigating several possible shootings in the city following reports of damaged windows overnight.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the damage occurred at the Ebb Hotel, in Filleul St; Robertsons Meats, in Hillside Rd; and Victoria Hotel, on the corner of St Andrew St and Cumberland St.

"The windows have been damaged and we’re trying to work out what’s happened.

"That’s three that we know of. There may be others."

A shattered wind at the Victoria Hotel as Dunedin police investigate a spate of possible shootings. Photo: Craig Baxter

Robertsons Meats co-owner Troy Robertson said he arrived at work this morning to find what he believed were two bullet holes in the front window of his shop.

He said a house in nearby David St also had a similar hole in one of its front windows.

"They’re clean through shots.

"It’s good that nobody was here at the time.

"Idiots with guns — it’s just not on."

Workers repair a damaged window at Ebb Hotel in Filleul St, Dunedin this morning. Photo: Craig Baxter

Snr Sgt Bond urged people with similar damage to their buildings overnight, to contact Dunedin police.

Until their investigations were completed, he said he could not comment further at this stage.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz