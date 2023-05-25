'Idiots with guns': Businesses 'shot at'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police are investigating several possible shootings in the city following reports of damaged windows overnight.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the damage occurred at the Ebb Hotel, in Filleul St; Robertsons Meats, in Hillside Rd; and Victoria Hotel, on the corner of St Andrew St and Cumberland St.
"The windows have been damaged and we’re trying to work out what’s happened.
"That’s three that we know of. There may be others."
He said a house in nearby David St also had a similar hole in one of its front windows.
"They’re clean through shots.
"It’s good that nobody was here at the time.
"Idiots with guns — it’s just not on."
Until their investigations were completed, he said he could not comment further at this stage.