Incident on train line causes major delays

Commuters at Wellington Railway Station on Wednesday evening. Photo: RNZ

Police are warning Wellington train commuters to expect significant delays on the Hutt Valley line as emergency services respond to "an incident".

The incident was reported at about 3.45pm, police said.

Trains between Wellington and Taitā are stopped and passengers are being transferred to buses.

Stuff is reporting that hundreds of commuters are affected.

An update on the Metlink website said bus replacements were very limited and people could expect delays and should seek other transport where possible.

Police said it could be some hours before services were back to normal.