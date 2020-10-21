Infected Covid case visited Auckland pub

Photo: The Malt

People who visited a pub in the Auckland suburb of Greenhithe are being asked to self-isolate and get tested for Covid-19 after an infected person went there.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) issued the notice as it tries to establish the person's movements while they were infectious.

They had been to The Malt pub on Friday, October 16, from 7.30pm until 10pm. The person is one of the cases announced by the Ministry of Health today.

An ARPHS spokesperson said a few close contacts in the pub had already been identified and were being contacted. The pub's staff are also getting tested.

Most people in the pub would be considered casual contacts, but are urged to get tested as soon as possible.

ARPHS said those people should also remain in self-isolation until they receive a negative test result.

If people who were at the pub at the same time show symptoms or fall ill, even after a negative test result, they should self-isolate again, and get tested again.

A pop-up community testing centre will be open in Greenhithe tomorrow. A list of urgent care clinics that are open tonight and offer testing is available on the ARPHS website and below.

Household members of pub patrons from that night need only to get tested and stay home if the person who was at the pub becomes sick or develops any symptoms, or unless directed by Public Health.

People who scanned the Covid-19 Tracer App at The Malt during this evening should receive a notification, confirming they were there at the same time as the case.

Patrons and staff should look out for symptoms of Covid-19 over the next 14 days. If they develop symptoms they should ring Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP.

Symptoms include a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense or smell, or fever.

Urgent Care Clinics

North Shorecare Smales Farm Smales Farm 74 Taharoto Road, Takapuna, open 24 Hours

Shorecare Northcross 948 East Coast Road, Northcross Mon-Sun 8am - 8pm

East Care 260 Botany Road, Golflands Open 24 Hours

Takanini Urgent Care 106 Great South Road, Takanini Mon-Sun 8am-8pm

Counties Urgent Care (Papakura) 6-18 O'Shannessey Street, Papakura Mon-Sun 8am-10pm

Urgent Care Franklin 149 Manukau Road, Pukekohe Mon-Sun 8am-8pm