Injured children lose parents in South Otago crash

Andrew and Kreshar Sheehan died in Monday's crash.

A father and mother were killed in a fatal crash that critically injured three of their children and another motorist in Waihola.

Emergency services were called to the State Highway 1 crash, between the intersections with Titri and Bungards Rds, at 12.15pm on Monday.

The couple are Andrew Francis Sheehan and Kreshar Dannielle Sheehan. Their children were taken to Dunedin Hospital. Their fourth child was not travelling with them.

The Te Kuiti couple, who have a joint Facebook page, posted a photo of the pair about two hours before the crash, smiling and embracing each other at a skifield. One of their friends wished Kreshar a happy birthday for the day prior.

A family spokesperson shared a tribute with the New Zealand Herald that had been sent to family and friends.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the sudden passing of our beautiful Kreshar Dannielle Sheehan and our beloved Andrew Francis Sheehan.

"We thank those who have reached out already and those who have kept our family in your prayers. It has been an overwhelming response and no words can articulate how grateful we are for the outpour of love and support.

"We ask for your patience as we navigate the next few days as a family before we make an announcement of upcoming services."

Te Kuiti High School principal Gareth Williams confirmed a student’s family was involved in the crash.

"At this time our thoughts are with the family. Our focus is with the family and being there to support as needed. I don’t have all the details at this time. We will also be supporting any students that have been affected by this terrible and tragic event."

Police yesterday asked anyone who saw the crash, assisted at the scene, or may have information that could help, to come forward.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman earlier said three people in a critical condition and one seriously injured person had been taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Helicopters Otago pilot and chief executive Graeme Gale said the crash was "an absolute tragedy".

"I don’t know what caused it or how it happened, but there were two cars involved... and with extremely sick patients."

A resident who lives on the road said they "had never lived somewhere with so many fatalities" in front of their house.

They said since they had been living there, there had been countless crashes.

"It feels as though the area is cursed — it shouldn’t be a difficult piece of road to drive."

The resident said the signs on either side of the town that read "no doctor, no hospital, one cemetery" were horribly fitting for the stretch of road.

A witness who asked not to be named said she felt "traumatised driving past" the crash before emergency services arrived.

"I didn’t see it happen, but it looked horrific," she said.

"I don’t know how it would have happened as it was right on the brow of the hill, so no one should have been considering passing."

Anyone with information about the crash can get in touch with police via 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report, referencing file number 230828/5647.