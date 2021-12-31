Friday, 31 December 2021

Injured motorist rescued after trapped for a day

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A volunteer fireman says a woman is lucky to be alive after crashing her car down a bank near Nelson, where she was trapped for a day.

    The woman's car plunged off the road and into thick scrub while she was on her way to Christchurch on Wednesday morning.

    An observant truck driver alerted police to a possible crash site, and an officer found skid marks leading to the car yesterday afternoon.

    Tapawera Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Dean Millar said rescuers had to slash their way through brambles to reach her.

    "She'd got herself out of the car but just couldn't get out of where she was, out of the scrub.

    "She was very lucky. It was a good result and everyone is happy (despite) all the carnage that has happened on the roads over this holiday break."

    The woman was taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter