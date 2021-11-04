'Innocent' family's home shot at as gang-related attack goes wrong

Forensic staff and detectives at the cordoned-off house in Yates Rd. Photo: NZ Herald

A young girl watching television in a south Auckland home was almost hit by a bullet in an alleged drive-by shooting which has shaken the family targeted.

More than 20 shots were fired at a house on Yates Rd in Māngere East last night where a family with about five or six children, aged between 2 and 21, live.

Police believe the alleged gang-related shooting was a case of mistaken identity and said the family is innocent and unsuspecting.

A cousin of the mother involved said she is "slightly shaken" and the parents are contemplating shifting house after the frightening experience, but no one was injured.

"One nearly got her daughter, which is really scary, one shot nearly hit her daughter," said the man, whom The New Zealand Herald has agreed not to name.

"A stray shot nearly hit her daughter who was watching TV. It's not safe when you have the wrong house getting shot at, and that house has a lot of kids in it, I'm a little bit scared now."

Police say it was lucky no one was hurt or killed.

They were called at 11.35pm after reports of gunshots - and a vehicle leaving the area at speed. Forensic staff and detectives then swarmed the cordoned-off house.

The incident comes just five days after gang tensions spilled over and shots were fired on the same Māngere East street.

"There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots," police said today.

"Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have targeted the wrong address – that of an innocent family with absolutely no gang connections."

They were treating the incident "extremely seriously".

A staff member at the Yates Park Motel, near the house, told The Herald that he heard around seven to eight gunshots.

He first thought they were fireworks and didn't think much of it, but then saw police cars arriving.

He said it was terrible to hear that an innocent family with children were involved.

Māngere has been the scene of gang conflict for months.

At the weekend - on the same street - a man, believed to be a King Cobra gang member, was run off his motorbike, and gunfire was heard.

The road was cordoned off and police promised a heightened presence in the area.

A police spokesperson said while no one was injured in the incident a man was arrested and two firearms were seized.

Several people allegedly linked to the Rebels Motorcycle Club appeared in court yesterday and were granted bail.

They were charged with offences including arson and methamphetamine supply after police launched Operation Ryleigh in July to investigate alleged firebombings.

Some gang conflict in South Auckland this year has involved the relatively new Rebels arrivals and the more established King Cobras.