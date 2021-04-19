Monday, 19 April 2021

Inquiry begun after collapse

    An investigation has been launched after rugby fans were injured when a barrier gave way during Friday night’s Highlanders match.

    A group of fans were watching the game against the Blues from a temporary stand at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium, when the front barrier toppled over.

    Three people were taken to Dunedin Hospital with minor injuries following the incident, a St John spokeswoman said.

    In a statement, Highlanders chief executive Roger Clark said the barrier gave way during a try celebration and the spectators fell about a metre to the ground.

    An investigation would be launched this week to determine the facts and ensure it did not happen again, he said.

    Dunedin Venues Management Ltd (DVML) chief executive Terry Davies said he was treating the incident seriously, and safety was DVML’s top priority.

    "The safety of our patrons and fans is No 1. The Highlanders know that as much as we do."


     

