Intruders with metal pole break into man's home

A man was injured after confronting a pair of intruders who broke into his Dunedin home armed with a metal pole early today.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a property in Russell St about 12.25am.

The men, whose faces were covered, had entered the property and the homeowner, a 42-year-old man, confronted them.

A scuffle broke out and the homeowner was injured.

When police arrived, the two intruders ran from the scene, prompting the dog squad to be called in.

The dogs were unable to locate the pair, Sgt Lee said.

Hato Hone St John attended and took the homeowner to Dunedin Hospital for an assessment.

Inquiries were ongoing to identify the intruders.

