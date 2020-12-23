Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Invercargill City Council compliance staff wear body cameras to record abuse

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Environmental compliance officer Jeremy Bond, equipped with a body camera. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Environmental compliance officer Jeremy Bond, equipped with a body camera. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Staff at the Invercargill City Council have begun wearing body cameras to dissuade poor behaviour towards them from members of the public.

    Environmental Services Manager Betty Holden-Tzanoudakis said there had been 18 recorded incidents of poor behaviour from members of the public towards staff between July 2019 and July 2020.

    Those incidents prompted ICC staff such as Environmental Compliance Officer Jeremy Bond to use body cameras when out on jobs.

    About 30 councils used the technology and the experience has shown the cameras acted as a deterrent.

    People were less likely to become abusive when they knew they were being filmed, she said.

    "Our staff are experienced and professional, and the nature of their work means they often need to deal with situations that can escalate quickly."

    The cameras were trialled earlier in the year, when council staff received training and guidelines for their use.

    Staff would wear a label advising people they were wearing a camera. All footage would be held securely and released if there was an incident to investigate.

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter