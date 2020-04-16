Invercargill death linked to Bluff wedding cluster

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The man, in his 70s died in his Kingswell home on Tuesday evening.
The man was undergoing a post-mortem this afternoon.
Until those results were available, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield would not say if his death would be added to the national total of nine Covid-19 deaths.
When asked if the man had links to the Bluff cluster, Dr Bloomfield said: "Yes, it is linked to the Bluff wedding; not directly, but indirectly.''
The Buff wedding cluster was connected to three more Covid-19 cases yesterday; it has been connected to 92 cases overall, including the death of a man in Wellington.
No new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the southern region.