Investigation after dead swans found

PHOTO: SUPPLIED/MASON COURT, OTAGO FISH & GAME

Several decomposing black swans and Canada geese lie at the Makarora River mouth at Lake Wānaka yesterday.

The discovery of the black swans, which are a protected species on the lake, has prompted Otago Fish & Game to launch an investigation.

The incident was reported by an angler on the shore of the Makarora River mouth, prompting swift action by Fish & Game.

Otago Fish & Game operations manager David Priest said swans were protected due to their low numbers and could only be hunted in the Otago Fish & Game region below the Clutha dam during the game bird season.

"It’s not hard to distinguish the difference between swans and Canada geese, so there is no excuse for mistaking swans as Canada geese," Mr Priest said.

The penalty for the offence, under the Wildlife Act 1953, includes a $5000 fine plus $100 per bird.

Additionally, being a party to an offence could result in a $4000 penalty if the birds were shot from a boat under power, Mr Priest said.

A Wildlife Act conviction was also likely to be considered by police when a hunter sought to renew their firearms licence, he said.