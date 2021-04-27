Investigation after person entered NZ during Perth lockdown

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community to report today and eight new cases in managed isolation in the two days since the Ministry of Health's last update.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Of the eight new cases in managed isolation, four flew from Pakistan, two flew from Japan, and one each arrived from the United States and Germany.

Five previously reported cases have recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 36.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2253.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 437 cases.

April airport case update

All 39 close contacts of the border worker who tested positive last Tuesday have returned negative test results.

The close contacts will continue to self-isolate and they will be retested.

Public health officials are in daily communication with all contacts to monitor their health and confirm any upcoming testing dates.

Perth lockdown

Immigration New Zealand has alerted the Ministry of Health to a person who travelled from Perth to Auckland, via Sydney, on 26 April, during the Perth/Peel lockdown period.

The person arrived in Auckland and travelled on to Northland. Immigration’s Border Operations became aware of this person’s arrival during routine passenger screening checks after they arrived in Auckland.

The person is currently self-isolating.

Any person who enters New Zealand who is ineligible for Quarantine-Free Travel is required to isolate for 14 days and is subject to penalties.

While the public health risk has been assessed as low, it serves as an important reminder that our public health response relies on accuracy and people fully complying with the safety measures that have been put in place by both countries. The actions of one person could jeopardise Quarantine-Free Travel with Australia for everyone.

An Immigration NZ investigation is underway as to how the person was able to come into the country.

New Zealand health officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation in Western Australia. The current risk to New Zealand has been assessed as low. A further update will be provided this afternoon.

Information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since April 17 is on the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website, and on the Western Australia Department of Health site.

If you have been to a location of interest you should stay at home, or in your accommodation, get a test, and contact Healthline 0800 358 5453.

All people who have been in Perth or Peel between 17 April and 26 April should watch for symptoms for 14 days after leaving these areas and if symptoms develop they should stay home and get a test.

As per our framework, travel to the rest of Australia will continue. If you're booked to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia in the next few days, check what you need to do with your airline.

Wastewater

A very weak positive Covid-19 result has been detected in a wastewater sample Eastern Interceptor (Central and Eastern Auckland).

It is the same area where ten recovered people have recently returned, after spending time in the Auckland quarantine facility. Seven of these people were released within 1-2 days prior to the sample being taken. Another sample is being taken today with results expected later this week.

The recovered cases are no longer infectious and there is no evidence that the wastewater is infectious.

We know that people who have recently had Covid-19 may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after they have recovered, without being infectious to others. Wastewater sampling can detect these fragments, which are not infectious and their presence is not considered a risk to the community.

Wastewater testing in New Zealand is being increased, and when unexplained detections occur this will help support prioritisation of surveillance and testing of potentially infectious individuals.