    Police are continuing their examination of the scene on Glass Rd, Mt Roskill where a man was killed on Thursday night. Photo: NZ Herald
    A post-mortem examination is under way today for the young man shot dead at an Auckland house on Thursday night.

    Two armed men burst into the house on Glass Rd in Mt Roskill, shooting and killing a 23-year-old man and badly injuring two other men.

    More than 20 police staff are continuing their investigation today, including canvassing the local area and examining the scene.

    "It's Christmas Day and a family is grieving, and a community is distressed because of what has happened in their neighbourhood," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

    "Despite it being a holiday, the investigation team is committed to understanding what occurred and identifying who is responsible."

    The two injured men are still in hospital and are stable.

    Police encouraged anyone with information to come forward, either calling 105 or anonymously calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 and quoting file number 211224/4140.

