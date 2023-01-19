'It's time': Jacinda Ardern to stand down as PM

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will stand down on February 7.

She said she had hoped to find the energy and heart to continue in the role over summer, “but I have not been able to do that”.

Ardern also announced this year’s election will be on Saturday, October 14.

The PM announced the date at the Labour Party caucus retreat at Napier.

Ardern also ordered her ministers to consider which reform areas should be the priorities for the year over the summer - and which should be scrapped as Labour moves to try to wipe some controversial policies off its plate.

It was Ardern’s first public appearance since Parliament wound up for the year a month ago and she will be keen to start the year on the front foot - and to try to ensure MPs’ fearing for their political fates after Labour’s slip in the polls stay focused and do not lose heart.

Jacinda Ardern made the announcement to step down as Prime Minister in Napier this afternoon: “I know when I have enough left in the tank to do it justice.I would be doing a disservice to New Zealanders to continue.” Photo: Getty Images

The first Cabinet meeting of the year will be next Wednesday, after MPs visit Ratana on Tuesday.

The Labour caucus is in Napier, where National is also having its caucus retreat two kilometres away. Media are usually invited in for Ardern’s opening remarks to the caucus - but this year the venue was closed to media until before her standup. MPs discussed election strategies in the morning session.

That was prompted by concerns the venue was not soundproof, and the party did not want the discussions overheard.

This morning National Party leader Christopher Luxon unveiled his reshuffle, including significant promotions for both former leaders Judith Collins and Todd Muller.

Muller has been promoted into the shadow Cabinet and secured the agriculture portfolio and climate change. Judith Collins has been promoted to the front bench - at 10. She was previously at the tail end of the shadow Cabinet, and has announced her intention to stand again in 2023, getting re-selected as the candidate in her Papakura seat.

Luxon’s fellow first-term MP Penny Simmons has also squeaked into the shadow Cabinet at 20.

Labour’s retreat will wind up with a dinner tonight while National has a second day of meetings tomorrow.