Jacinda Ardern and top Govt ministers in Southland

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has met with Southland businesses and civic leaders this morning to discuss the Southland economy.

Her visit follows the shock closure of Tiwai smelter last week with the result or 2600 jobs losses.

Ms Ardern is being accompanied by, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones, and Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson (left) and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arrive at Great South. Photo: Craig Baxter

This morning Great South hosted a business breakfast.

She did not talk to media on the way in, however Mr Jones said it was "good news for Southland."

Yesterday he announced funding totalling nearly $50 million for the region.