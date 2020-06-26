Jason Ardern, Tracy Muller, Winifred Peters: FaceApp transforms political leaders

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Ever wondered what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would look like as a bearded man? Or National's newest leader Todd Muller with - well, hair?
Then look no further.
Stuff reporter Charlie Mitchell posted the photos to Twitter last night, renaming three party leaders with gender-swapped names.
"PM Jason Ardern, National leader Tracy Muller, NZ First leader Winifred Peters," he captioned the tweet.
"Jason Ardern looks like a classic 90s-era NZ comedian," wrote one.
"I find Winifred strangely alluring," commented another.
"Todd Muller looks like a Karen lol," another said.
It comes after New Zealand's favourite TV hosts caused a stir after "swapping genders" with the help of the app.
TVNZ shared a photo to Instagram of Seven Sharp hosts Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells transformed into their opposite genders.