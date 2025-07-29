Jewellery giant Sir Michael Hill dies

Sir Michael Hill. Photo: ODT files

Sir Michael Hill, founder of Michael Hill Jewellers, has died at the age of 86.

The company, which he founded in 1979, announced the entrepreneur and music lover died this morning at his home in Arrowtown.

Sir Michael stepped down from his jewellery firm to undergo cancer treatment in April this year.

He lived with his wife of 60 years, Christine, at The Hills golf resort, which co-hosts the NZ Open golf tournament, in Arrowtown.

He opened his first store in Whangārei in 1979 aged 40, after spending nearly two decades working in his uncle’s jewellery store.

The chain now has 287 stores in New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Rob Fyfe, chairman of Michael Hill, said Sir Michael brought a deep sense of purpose to everything he pursued.

He was knighted for his services to business and the arts in 2011.

In 2019, Sir Michael told news.com.au he had big dreams of becoming a classical concert violinist, but explained it “didn’t really work out”.

“My parents and uncle demanded I give up this folly and get a real job.”

He established the internationally recognised Michael Hill International Violin Competition in 2001.

