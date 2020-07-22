Judith Collins sends 'tip off' about Labour MP to Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (left) and National Party leader Judith Collins Photo: Getty Images/ NZ Herald

National Party leader Judith Collins claims she has been given information about a Labour Party minister and says she has passed it on to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Collins was speaking bout former National MP Andrew Falloon, who quit Parliament on Tuesday after it was alleged he sent inappropriate messages to a young woman

Asked by MediaWorks if she had "received anything about Labour ministers or Labour MPs", Collins replied: "I have actually".

"I have advised the Prime Minister and I have asked for anybody who has that information to send it directly to her," she said.

The National leader didn't disclose the nature of the information she had received saying she "didn't have all the details".

"I am not going to be indulging in any attacks on Labour on these things," she told MediaWorks.

"I spoke to the Prime Minister yesterday as we were coming out of Question Time. I asked to speak to her and I said I had received such a tip-off and I did not want to receive any information on it. I would be asking the person to send it directly to her. She has provided me with an email address for that and that has been passed on to the person who contacted me. I don't want to engage in this."

Collins yesterday condemned Falloon, calling him "a liar" and saying it had become apparent his actions were a "pattern of behaviour" with three more women coming forward yesterday to say they'd also received explicit images.

Falloon's political career began to unravel on June 30 when he sent a pornographic image - not of himself - to a university student. Police investigated but decided the matter didn't meet the threshold for prosecution.

The teen's parents then emailed Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office on Wednesday, which sought permission to pass the matter onto Collins.

The Herald understands Collins' chief of staff was emailed about the incident on Friday afternoon and Collins was told herself at 11.30am on Saturday.

The leader called him that day to discuss the allegations and summoned him to a meeting first thing on Monday morning to put it to him in person.

Collins said she asked Falloon on Monday whether there was anything else they should know about.

"We were told 'no'. That's an enormous lie and one that goes to the heart of whether or not I could trust him as an MP and so he's gone."