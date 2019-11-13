Jury in ex-teacher's indecent assault trial dismissed

David Russell Bond.

A jury trying former Dunedin teacher David Russell Bond for indecent assault has been dismissed after failing to reach a verdict following a four-day trial.

A new trial date for the case is expected to be set in December.

Bond’s trial had a rocky start in the Dunedin District Court last week when the jury was dismissed shortly after being selected.

A second jury was sworn in and testimony was heard over three days from the complainant, an ex-Otago Boys’ High School pupil, his mother, two former staff members at the school and two policemen.

The jury retired on Monday afternoon and deliberated for about eight hours but failed to reach a unanimous or majority decision by early yesterday afternoon.

Crown prosecutor Sarah McKenzie said a callover date for the case had been set for December 18.

Bond was accused of allegedly groping the complainant between the legs during cricket practice, between October 2007 and March 2008.