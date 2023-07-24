Justice Minister Kiri Allan resigns after crash, resisting arrest

Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo: RNZ

Justice Minister Kiri Allan has resigned as a Cabinet minister after being charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest in Wellington last night.

Allan was taken into police custody after a car crash and “is assisting with inquiries”.

A statement from Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said that Allan was held in Wellington Central Police station after the crash on Evans Bay Parade.

She was charged with reckless driving and resisting arrest and was released at 1am today, Hipkins said.

Allan returned a breath test over the legal limit at a level considered an “infringement offence”. She will not be charged.

”While her alleged actions are inexcusable, I’ve been advised she was experiencing extreme emotional distress at the time of the incident. Her recent personal struggles with mental health have been well documented and it appears some of those issues came to a head yesterday.

“I have spoken with her first thing this morning and advised her I do not believe she’s in a fit state to hold a Ministerial warrant.

“I believe it’s also untenable for a Justice Minister to be charged with criminal offending,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins said he was supporting Allan but wasn’t trying to diminish her actions, which he said were “indefensible”. He will reallocate her portfolios, including justice, regional development, associate finance and associate transport.

In a statement, police said they received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Evans Bay Parade in Roseneath shortly after 9pm.

“One person was taken in to custody and is assisting police with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.

“The road was blocked for a short time, no injuries are reported.”

RNZ has been provided photos taken last night of a Hyundai Kona - an electric car available to ministers - blocking one lane of a road.

Allan returned to her full ministerial duties on Monday last week after taking some time away from Parliament due in part to a relationship break-up.

While she was taking a few days of mental health leave, separate allegations were reported regarding her treatment of staff, which she strongly denied.

She then took another two weeks off over Parliament’s recess.

Hipkins spoke to Allan on July 14 after returning from his trip to Europe and confirmed then she would return to work.

- with RNZ