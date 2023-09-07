Juvenile sea lion shot and killed at Aramaona

The dead New Zealand sea lion (pakake) was found by a member of the public on the harbour side of Aramoana Beach. Photo: Janet Ledingham

A 2-year-old female sea lion has been shot and killed at Aramoana.

The Department of Conservation confirmed the death and appealed for information in a statement this morning.

Doc Coastal Otago operations manager Gabe Davies said the dead New Zealand sea lion (pakake) was found by a member of the public on the harbour side of Aramoana Beach.

Mr Davies called it an upsetting and horrific find.

A necropsy showed the animal had been shot.

She was born in Aramoana on New Year’s Day two years ago and was well known to locals.

The loss of this sea lion was disappointing for conservationists that hoped the ‘‘vulnerable’’ Otago population would grow.

The 2-year-old had not yet begun breeding.

‘‘There are currently only 30 breeding-age females on the Otago Peninsula,’’ he said. ‘‘Last year, we had 21 pups born; of these only five females survived.

‘‘Females who survive to breeding age, which is around four years old, are very precious, and this sea lion was well on her way there.

‘‘New Zealand sea lions are among the rarest sea lion species in the world and it’s a privilege to share our coastlines with them.

‘‘They're classified as ‘nationally vulnerable’ and protected - and a taonga species for Ngāi Tahu. They should be able to live in their natural habitat without the threat of human aggression and violence.’’

New Zealand Sea Lion Trust co-chair Shaun McConkey called the incident ‘‘heartbreaking’’ and was completely unnecessary.

‘‘Coastal communities in Otago have really begun to understand and embrace the natural return of sea lions to our shores in recent years.

‘‘Awareness and appreciation have been growing, so it's hugely disappointing that there are still individuals out there undermining that work.’’

Te Rūnanga ō Ōtākou Manager Nadia Wesley-Smith said to think someone may have intentionally maimed this pakake was ‘‘absolutely devastating’’.

Doc said it was an offence under the Marine Mammals Protection Act to disturb, harass, harm, injure or kill a New Zealand sea lion punishable by two years imprisonment, a fine not exceeding $250,000, or both.

Anyone with information on the incident should call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468).