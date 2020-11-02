Kelvin Davis rules himself out as deputy PM

Kelvin Davis says he won't be seeking the role of deputy Prime Minister, but he wants to stay on as Labour's deputy leader.

Davis said Labour has a "very big caucus" and said his role of deputy, would be one of supporting the wider caucus.

He said Jacinda Ardern offered him the role of deputy Prime Minister ahead of the election and said the decision on whether or not he would take the role was up to him.

Davis would not say who he was supporting to be the deputy Prime Minister and would not go into caucus matters, including who will get what portfolio.

PM on Davis' decision

Ardern said Davis told her before the election that deputy Prime Minister was not a role he wanted.

"Kelvin has made this decision, he still has my full confidence."

He has Ardern's "full support" to be the part's deputy leader.

She said there was no reason why he can't be deputy labour leader and not deputy prime minister.

"It's a role he wants to stay on with."

She wouldn't say who she wants to stay on a deputy Prime Minister.

She said her "complete focus" was building her team.

"This has been Kelvin's decision," she said, adding that it's one that she respects.

On the vote, Ardern said every minister is going to be voted on this morning.

Anyone is able to nominate and there will be a vote "if required".

Ardern said she has talks with the MPs beforehand, so it's not a surprise.

"We do work through a bit of a consensus process."

Ardern fronted media before a caucus vote on which MPs will become ministers in her new Cabinet.

Ardern is certain to win the vote.

Robertson on deputy leadership

Finance Minister Grant Robertson told media that he has nothing to say about the deputy leadership.

"We don't talk about what happens in caucus."

Former Health Minister David Clark said whether or not he is back in a high-ranking cabinet position is up to the caucus.

That role was vacated by NZ First leader Winston Peters, after his party failed to reach the 5% threshold at the election.

That means he's out of Parliament and Ardern's Cabinet.

Will Hipkins get health?

Chris Hipkins said whether or not he takes on the health portfolio is up to the Prime Minister.

He said he would "love" to continue being a Minister - it's a privilege he said he thoroughly enjoyed