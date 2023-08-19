Killers still on run after three shooting deaths this month

Police are yet to catch any of the killers who pulled the trigger in three fatal shootings this month, some linked to gang violence.

The three shootings took place in first week of August in Auckland and Palmerston North.

The first was in Auckland’s Queen St on August 3, the second was in the city’s eastern suburb of Point England on August 5 and the third was in Palmerston North suburb Highbury on August 6.

Police said “dangerous” 24-year-old Dariush Talagi was wanted for murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm as a result of the first Queen St shooting on Queen St on August 3.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died in the shooting after an altercation took place around 11.30pm. A second man was also critically hurt.

Head Hunters gang member Charles Anthony Pongi, 32, died in the second shooting in at the Point England park on August 5.

He was injured after a planned one-on-one fight between an associate of the Head Hunters and a member of the 36 Crips street gang at the park, supported by their respective entourages, spiralled into a melee.

At least 20 shots were fired at Taurima Reserve on the afternoon of Saturday, August 5. Pongi and a senior member of the Rebels motorcycle gang (who was supporting the Crips member) were later admitted to hospital.

Pongi’s funeral took place today in Auckland.

Head Hunters members gathered at their Ellerslie pad to pay respects before riding their motorbikes in convoy for a service at a church in Ōnehunga.

At least 25 officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Head Hunters’ pad in Ellerslie to avoid further gang violence.

Police are also yet to arrest the shooter who killed Hori Te Kouarehua James Gage, 27, in Palmerston North on August 6.

That shooting is understood to have taken place after a violent brawl in the city centre two days earlier on August 4.