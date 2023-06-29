Kiri Allan rejects claims of poor staff relationships

Cabinet minister Kiri Allan has rejected claims of poor staff relationships. Photo: RNZ

Cabinet minister Kiri Allan is rejecting the description of events provided by the head of the Department of Conservation (DOC) over claims of a breakdown in the relationship with staff.

DOC director-general Penny Nelson in a statement on Wednesday confirmed reports a staff member had ended their secondment to Allan's office early more than a year ago, because working relationships were "not running as smoothly" as they might.

Nelson said it was bad enough that she discussed it with Internal Affairs, which manages Ministerial Services, but no further concerns were brought to her attention and she believed relationships had improved.

The prime minister's office said no formal complaints and no further issues had been raised after work was done to improve the situation.

Allan has been on leave for the past week, and posted on social media on Wednesday explaining she had been struggling with her mental health but was feeling better and would be back at work the following day.

Ahead of appearing at a select committee on Thursday, she disagreed with Nelson's characterisation of the events.

"I'm sorry, that's not what I have before me, that's not the details that have been raised with me. There have never been any formal allegations put to me - these are serious allegations and I would have expected a serious process to be followed if that was indeed the case.

"I don't have any further details on that than you do. I don't understand what those allegations are. I know that we've had a pretty awesome relationship.

"I'm pretty proud of our crew and I'm pretty proud of our team. We're the kind of office where we run hard while we've got the ball, and I think it's been a pretty great place to work, to be honest."

She said she would not talk about specific individuals, but the turnover in her office was "very comparable" to any other office at Parliament and heads of agencies had never raised concerns about staff with her.

"I think that New Zealanders rightly can expect that of us as ministers our job is to get results for New Zealanders, and when you're working with senior public servants it's to be clear about those expectations, it's to lay them down and to work until you get outcomes.

"Some people love the place and they want to stick around, some people this is not a right fit for them, so I'm not going to get into personal details about that person - I do think though if there are further questions down that road you can take it to Penny Nelson, who's the director-general of the department."

She said if there had been serious allegations put to her she would have had to respond in a formal process, but that had never occurred. She did not think she was a tough boss.

"I don't think so, nah I think I can be a fair bit of fun, I can be pretty passionate, and I'm definitely not a Wellington politician - that's something I'm not. I'm from the regions, we do things a little bit differently but I think I'm fair, I think I have clear expectations and when those aren't met I'm clear about those as well."

She said she had never shouted at staff. Questioned on general concerns raised, she said no formal allegations were ever raised.

"We often frequently talk about a whole range of different issues, whether those are policy expectations that haven't been met or are being met, whether those are different characteristics within the office, whether we've got a good fit for purpose within the team, but I've never ever had any allegations put to me that I've had to deal with on a staffing front. None."