Kiwi couple break their silence after release from Iran

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray, Kiwi travel influencers, are now safe and well after going missing in Iran. Photo: Supplied

The two Kiwi influencers finally free after a nightmarish ordeal in Iran have broken their silence.

In a statement, Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray spoke of their relief at being back with their loved ones after being stuck in Iran since July.

"We are extremely relieved and happy to be back with our families," the pair said in a statement.

"We are most grateful to all those who have supported us over recent months and thank them sincerely for all their help during this challenging chapter in our Expedition Earth journey.

"We are safe and well, however we would ask for privacy for ourselves and our families over the coming days while we collect our bearings and enjoy being reunited with our families."

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said yesterday via a spokeswoman that a couple that had received consular assistance in Iran were "out of the country" and were "safe and well".

Concerns for Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray's safety were sparked when their social media profiles had not been updated for nearly four months.

The couple were travelling the world in a van and documenting their journey for their hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram under the name Expedition Earth.

They entered Iran during the first week of July and hadn't been heard from since.

MFAT declined to comment on the couple's situation since August.

Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray Expedition have 300,000 followers on Instagram. Photo: Supplied

It is understood that MFAT believed any news reporting on the couple's situation in Iran would pose a serious risk to their safety.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she felt "great relief" upon learning of the couple's exit from Iran.

Speaking to media this morning, Ardern said that over the last several months, MFAT and the NZ Government had been working hard to "ensure the safe exit of two New Zealanders from Iran".

She wouldn't give comment on the circumstances that led to the pair being arrested or where they were detained.

Asked whether she would now condemn Iran more strongly, Ardern believed she had been "very clear" in the condemnation of what had been occurring in Iran.

"If you are a New Zealander considering travel [to Iran], don't go and if you are there, come home," Ardern said.

"We cannot guarantee your safety and as this example demonstrates it can lead to very difficult circumstances."

Ardern wouldn't give details beyond confirming the couple was safe. She also wouldn't confirm when they would be coming back to New Zealand.

"I'm delighted they're safe."

The couple had been travelling the world after deciding early on in their relationship to explore the planet in 2017.

They had taken a brief break from their travels to return to New Zealand to marry in June.

The couple, who have been in all sorts of precarious situations in hot spots around the globe, were advised to get married before entering the Middle East. An escort was due to meet them at the border and was to accompany them throughout their Iranian leg.

Iran has come under significant distress in recent weeks following death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that country's morality police.

Masha’s death sparked protests against the Iranian-regime and up to 200 people are believed to have been killed and 1200 arrested in the demonstrations.