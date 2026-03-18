Kiwi in Dubai describes lack of help in chaos

Smoke rises from an area near the Dubai International Airport after a drone attack hit a fuel tank, according to authorities. Photo: Reuters/Stringer

A New Zealand citizen living in Dubai has described constant missile activity, shortages and a lack of clear information.

Speaking anonymously, the expat told RNZ that conditions on the ground were far worse than portrayed publicly.

"Everything is not normal. It's absolutely not business as usual," they said.

"We're getting constant alerts on our phones to take shelter. You can hear missiles being fired and intercepted. From my balcony I can see drones and fighter jets."

The New Zealander described waking to "waves of bombs" and ongoing air defence activity in residential areas.

They said essential services were under strain, with supermarkets facing shortages and rising prices and hospitals unable to admit patients for non-critical care.

"I took a friend to the emergency department and they needed surgery, but they were turned away because hospitals are saving beds due to the conflict."

The resident also described a crackdown on documenting events, saying authorities had warned people not to take photos or videos under any circumstances.

"Even if it's your own apartment, even if a drone flies into it, you can be arrested for taking a photo."

They alleged spot checks were being carried out, with officials reportedly searching phones and detaining people found with images of incidents.

"There's no real explanation anymore. It's just: don't do it, or you'll be arrested."

Evacuation options

Commercial flights remain an option for people wanting to leave, but the expat said prices were prohibitively high and conditions unpredictable.

"People are paying thousands for tickets, but then the airport shuts, or roads are blocked, and they can't get there... and they don't get refunds."

Others were attempting to leave by road, despite legal and logistical barriers.

The New Zealander said they felt others lacked sympathy for expats as they believed that those living in Dubai were wealthy or insulated from hardship.

"I'm not an influencer. I'm just trying to support my kids through university," they said.

They said other New Zealanders in the region had shared similar concerns.

"Everyone feels the same. We feel like we haven't been given enough information or support."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been approached for comment.

Its Safe Travel website continues to warn against travel to the United Arab Emirates, due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East and the current risk posed by military strikes and armed conflict.

"We encourage you to monitor local media for updates and follow the advice of local authorities."