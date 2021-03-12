Friday, 12 March 2021

KiwiBuild apartments to go up for sale in Queenstown

    Ngai Tahu Property, which is developing the residential housing development on the former Wakatipu High School’s Gorge Rd site, will release the off-plan apartments for sale on April 9. Image: Supplied
    The first Te Pa Tahuna apartments, in Queenstown, will hit the market next month.

    Ngāi Tahu  Property, which is developing the residential housing development on the former Wakatipu High School’s Gorge Rd site, will release the off-plan apartments for sale on April 9.

    NTP general manager Blair Forgie said the first stage of Te Pa Tahuna was an architecturally-designed, three-level, walk-up building, featuring market and KiwiBuild apartments, expected to be completed before the end of next year.

    The apartments being launched next month will include ‘‘live-work units’’ facing Gorge Rd, and a private one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment to the rear.

    Floor sizes range from 44sqm to 110sqm.

    Downer began civil work on the 4ha site, between Fryer St and Sawmill Rd, started in January, a year after the original start date.

    Mr Forgie said the sales launch was an exciting step in progressing the development, which Ngāi Tahu Property hoped would help with Queenstown’s housing shortage.

    On completion there would be more than 300 apartments in Te Pa Tahuna, including 105 KiwiBuild homes.

    Otago Daily Times

