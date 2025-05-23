KiwiRail may cut 70 jobs as ferry retirement looms

The Aratere ferry. Photo: L C Mortensen CCBY-SA 4

The Maritime Union said KiwiRail is proposing to cut 70 of its members' jobs as it pulls the Aratere ferry out of service.

The Interislander's only rail-enabled ship will be retired by the end of August to make way for the construction of new port infrastructure in Picton.

Two new rail-enabled ferries are not due to arrive until 2029.

Interislander executive general manager Duncan Roy said an employment consultation process was underway.

"We will not be commenting on that at this time. Our people have been offered support during this process," he said.

"Crewing levels are based on the vessels and the proposed reduction in roles aligns to the shift from three to two ferries."

Interislander Aratere ferry grounded near Picton on 21 June 2024. Photo: Supplied / Renee Horncastle

The Maritime Union said the 70 proposed job cuts were in the Aratere's deck and catering departments.

Further job losses were anticipated for officers and engineers who were members of other unions, it said.

Union Wellington branch secretary Fiona Mansell said the announcement was a massive letdown for the crew who had worked hard and delivered on the ageing ferry fleet.

"This decision rips the heart out of our maritime workforce, leaving dedicated workers and their families facing an uncertain future. It's a betrayal of the people who keep our country connected," she said.

She said the job losses would be a significant blow to New Zealand's seafaring workforce and have a devastating impact on its maritime resilience.

"No thought has been given to what KiwiRail will do when it requires more crew for its new vessels in the future," Mansell said.

KiwiRail said the pending retirement of Aratere was happening to make Picton's wharf available for redevelopment in time for the arrival of new ships in 2029.

"It is no way a reflection of the work of the hard-working crews on our ferries," Roy said.