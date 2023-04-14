Labour and National tied in latest poll

Labour and National are in a dead heat in the latest poll. Image: NZ Herald

Labour and National are tied in the latest Talbot-Mills corporate poll, sitting on 36% each.

Labour is down one point from last month’s poll, and National is up two points.

The Act Party is on 10%, down two points, while the Greens are on 9%, up one point.

NZ First was on 3.9%, with Te Pāti Māori and TOP on 1.9% and 0.8% respectively.

Talbot Mills runs the Labour Party’s internal poll, although this poll is for the company’s corporate clients.

The poll’s seat calculation gave National and Act 60 seats, Labour and the Greens 57 seats and Te Pāti Māori three seats.

This means National leader Christopher Luxon was wise to swiftly reverse his stance on Te Pāti Māori this week, having earlier ruled them out. He would need them to govern.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins is still ahead as preferred Prime Minister on 36%, down three points.

Luxon is up one point to 24 as preferred PM.

Act leader David Seymour follows them on 3%.

The poll was taken between March 30 and April 5, meaning it took in the period immediately following the sacking of former police minister Stuart Nash on March 38 - one of Labour’s worst weeks.

The poll has a margin of error of 3.1%.