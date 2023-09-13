Labour continues to plunge in latest poll

Labour leader Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ

National and Act can form a Government, Labour is still in the 20s and New Zealand First is back in Parliament, according to the latest 1News Verian poll.

National came in at 39 per cent, up two points from the last poll in August. Labour had dropped one point to 28 per cent.

Both the Green Party and Act were on 10 per cent, dropping two and three points respectively.

Winston Peters’ New Zealand First hit the five per cent threshold to enter Parliament, up one point from the last poll.

Te Pāti Māori was steady on three per cent. Both the Opportunities Party and New Conservative were on one per cent.

Ten per cent of poll respondents either didn’t know or refused to answer, shrinking from 12 per cent.

On these numbers, National would get 49 of the 120 seats in the House. Together with Act’s 13, the two parties surpass the 61 seat majority and could govern.

Labour would get 35 seats, 13 for the Greens and 7 for NZ First. If Te Pāti Māori won an electorate seat which it is expected to do, it would get three seats.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon were tied for preferred Prime Minister on 23 per cent. It follows Monday’s Newshub poll which also had the pair equal in preferred PM.

Act leader David Seymour was the next highest on five per cent, down one point. Peters had risen one point to four per cent.

Peters told 1News he already knew his party was above the threshold, claiming he would be above five per cent.

Luxon wouldn’t rule out working with Peters, saying he wouldn’t talk about New Zealand First as the party had not been in Parliament.

Hipkins said Peters was a “force for chaos” while Seymour said Peters had little to offer Kiwis.

Hipkins also told 1News he thought Labour was “on the way back up again” after two consecutive polls in the 20s.