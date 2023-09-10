Labour election promises

Labour's election pledge card was unveiled at a rally in New Brighton, Christchurch, on Sunday. Photo: RNZ/Katie Scotcher

The Labour Party has launched its own pledge card, outlining nine policies it would introduce if re-elected.

Chris Hipkins speaking to the rally in New Brighton on Sunday. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

Labour leader Chris Hipkins introduced the card at a party rally in New Brighton, in Christchurch, on Sunday.

"The traditional Labour pledge card is my promise to New Zealanders of the key things I intend to get done next term," Hipkins said.

The reverse of Labour's 2023 election pledge card. Photo: RNZ/Katie Scotcher

The nine policy promises are: free dental care for everyone under 30 years old, from 2026; removing GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables; financial literacy classes in schools; 20 hours of care for preschoolers expanded to 2-year-olds from March 2024; another $25 a week in Working for Families from April 2024; 300 more frontline police by 2027; partners will qualify for 2 weeks of paid parental leave from July 2024 - with another week added to this in July 2025 and another in July 2026; businesses with apprentices will get $500 a month for two years.

Former Labour Party leader Helen Clark produced a pledge card in every election from 1999 onwards.

The rally in New Brighton. Photo: RNZ/Nathan McKinnon

And the National Party launched a pledge card at its campaign launch last weekend listing eight of its election promises: to lower inflation and grow the economy; to let New Zealanders keep more of what they earn; to build infrastructure; to restore law and order; to lift school achievement; to cut health waiting times; to support seniors; and for the country to reach net zero carbon by 2050.

Hipkins said National had "got on the Labour bandwagon."

"As they say, imitation is the greatest form of flattery," Hipkins said