Labour, National both down in latest poll

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern.

The major parties have slipped in the latest poll, meaning Labour would be unable to form a stand-alone government on these numbers.

Labour is on 46 percent, down 1 percentage point, while National is on 31 percent, also down 1 percentage point, in the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll tonight.

Act is steady on 8 percent, the Greens up two percentage points to 8 percent, and NZ First up two points to 3 percent.

The New Conservative Party is on 2 percent, and TOP, Advance NZ and the Māori Party are all on 1 percent.

The Labour Party would not be able to form a government on its own and would need the support of the Greens, on the latest numbers.

The numbers translate to 59 seats for Labour, 11 for the Greens, 40 for National and 10 for Act. NZ First would not return to Parliament without winning an electorate seat as they remain under the 5 percent threshold.

The poll showed 14 percent were still either undecided or wouldn't say how they would vote.

In the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is on 55 percent (up 5), National's Judith Collins on 20 percent (down 3), and Act's David Seymour on 3 percent (up 1).

Ardern told 1 News she was pleased with the steady support that Labour has had.

National Party leader Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

On individual performance, 74 percent approved of Ardern's performance as Prime Minister, while 45 percent approved of Judith Collins' performance as leader of the National Party.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson said she was "encouraged" by the poll result.

NZ First leader Winston Peters has said there is a "surge" of support for his party.

Seymour also said the poll result was "encouraging".

"But we're going to play hard until the final whistle."

On the referendum on euthanasia, the poll showed 60 percent support the End of Life Choice Bill while 33 percent oppose it.

On legalising cannabis for recreational use, there was 41 percent support for the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill, while 51 percent oppose it.

Referendum results won't be released until the end of October.

The poll was held between October 10 and 14 and had 1005 repsondents, with a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

It comes as 1.56 million early votes had been cast by 2pm today, which is 46 percent of all enrolled voters.

Ardern and Collins were both in Auckland today preparing for tonight's debate.