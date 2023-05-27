Labour says super age and winter energy payment to remain

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni. Photo: RNZ

Labour will keep the superannuation age at 65 and maintain the winter energy payment as the Opposition seeks to change or scrap them.

Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni announced it during her speech at Labour’s Congress today.

“Unlike National and Act, today I am confirming that we will not be lifting the age of eligibility for New Zealand Superannuation,” she said.

She is set to speak to media about it shortly.

It comes as Grant Robertson fires shots at Opposition leaders as he looks to enthuse his party’s members ahead of an expected tight election,

He took great pleasure in poking fun at National’s use of artificial intelligence in its attack ads on social media, saying National MPs had been “hunched over ChatGPT” searching for their next ad.

“AI is now creating their policy and their people as well,” Robertson proclaimed to hearty laughter.

“Every bad idea that the Nats has ever had has been put into ChatGPT and it spat out their leader, Captain Cliché himself.”

He compared the Opposition to a “rubbish Marvel comic ever invented”, deeming David Seymour a “reverse Robin Hood”.

Despite the jovial jabs, Robertson had to concede an election win was far from guaranteed.

“All of this would be hilarious if it didn’t matter so much, and we all know this is going to be a tight election.”

Kelvin Davis. File photo

It came after deputy leader Kelvin Davis set the tone early, criticising Act’s intentions to scrap several ministries and boost prison numbers while also hitting out at “negative National”, saying everything is at stake at the upcoming general election.

“The coalition of cuts is real”, Davis impressed upon the 400 people in attendance.

The latest 1News Kantar Public poll indicates National and Act could form a government, a shift from prior polls that have suggested a combination of Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori could get over the line.

Party president Jill Day preceded Davis with a more upbeat speech, paying homage to party leader and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins whom she described as “the most down-to-earth, sausage roll-eating, Coke-zero drinking Prime Minister we’ve ever had”.

Labour’s former leader Jacinda Ardern got a brief mention from Day, to immediate applause from those who had gathered at Te Papa in Wellington.

But the focus was quickly shifted to Hipkins, who was not attending this morning as he was watching his children play Saturday morning sport. He will be making his speech tomorrow afternoon.

“Our Prime Minister will always choose to do the right thing, our party will always remain principled,” Day said.

Davis began his speech referencing the challenges the Government has faced, including the March 15 terror attack, the White Island eruption, Cyclone Gabrielle, Covid-19 and the recent fatal hostel fire in Wellington.

“Every time this Government has responded, it has been with compassion and kindness.”

He told a brief story about Hipkins in Kaikohe, Northland, for Waitangi Day - chatting with residents while partaking in a local delicacy from Len’s Pies.

“It wasn’t staged, just Chippy being himself. No need for [artificial intelligence],” Davis joked, a shot at National over its use of AI in social media posts.

However, Act was Davis’ primary target, saying they would prefer to imprison Māori and go back to a “one-size-fits-all model that has proven not to work”.

“Their value system is the antithesis of ours.”

He followed his comments with critiques of “negative National”, saying the party would evict tenants for no reason and scrap Labour’s removal of the $5 prescription charge.

“We are being judged by an Opposition that operates under a different world view and values but I’m positive and I have hope for the future.”

Katherine Tribe, from the party’s Hamilton West committee, was attending her first Labour conference “because I want to see a left-leaning coalition going into Parliament”.

While she accepted that people in older generations may sympathise with right-wing parties, Tribe believed a National/Act Government would lead to worse healthcare and education provision.

Former Labour MP for Whanganui Jill Pettis, who was attending her first conference in some time, said she was determined to help efforts to win the upcoming election.

“We have to win,” she told The New Zealand Herald.

“Those gains in the [Helen] Clark Government and this Government have to be protected.”

She said the energy at the Congress was expectedly positive, given members were surrounded by like-minded people.