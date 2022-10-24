Labour Weekend road toll climbs to 4

Photo: ODT files

The Labour Weekend holiday road toll has climbed to four following a fatal crash north of Kaikōura.

One person died and another has moderate injuries after their car crashed near Kekerengu just after 3pm today, police said.

The crash has closed part of State Highway 1. No other vehicles were involved.

Diversions had been set up for travellers on SH1, but delays were expected and people were asked to avoid the area.

One person died after a crash in the Bay of Plenty yesterday, one person was killed in a crash in Lower Hutt on Saturday, and one died after a crash west of Hamilton on Saturday morning.

Last years, seven people died on the roads during Labour Weekend.

The holiday period began at 4pm on Friday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.