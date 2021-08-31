Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Lake-crossing paddle boarder charged with Covid breach

    A stand-up paddle boarder who made a double crossing of Lake Wakatipu from Queenstown yesterday has been charged with breaching Covid-19 rules.

    Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the 27-year-old man was seen paddling across the lake towards Cecil Peak from Sunshine Bay about 11am.

    When the harbour master went to pick up the man, he found the board on the beach and the man apparently having gone for a walk.

    When the man eventually paddled back to Sunshine Bay in the afternoon, he was met by police and given a court summons.

    He put himself at risk as well as breaching lockdown rules, Sen Sgt Wilkinson said.

    "He was a long way from getting any help from the Coastguard, harbour master or medical services."

    The man will appear in the Queenstown District Court at a date yet to be confirmed.

