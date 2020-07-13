Monday, 13 July 2020

Updated 9.40 am

Lake Wakatipu search resumes for fisherman

    1. Star News
    2. National

    A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl in...
    A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl in Glenorchy. Photo: Getty Images/File
    The search for a missing fisherman on Lake Wakatipu has resumed this morning. 

    A rescue operation was launched yesterday afternoon after the man reportedly went into the water while fishing in Glenorchy.

    A police spokeswoman said police were contacted at 3.15pm about an incident near Benmore Pl, when a man was reported missing by his friend fishing a short distance away.

    Police began the search and rescue operation supported by local resources.

    A search of the shoreline was continuing this morning.

    "Every support possible has been summoned," a police spokeswoman said.

    The Police National Dive Squad was expected to be deployed later in the day.

    Queenstown Lakes harbourmaster Marty Black said the coastguard and first responders from Glenorchy were involved in yesterday's search.

    "There were a couple of boats out there for quite a while," he said.

    The man had not been found by 8pm and the search was suspended.

    "It’s not good news for anyone," Mr Black said.

     

     

    Otago Daily Times
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter