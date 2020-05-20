Large fire visible across much of Balclutha

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large fire at a farm machinery warehouse in Balclutha could be seen from much of the South Otago town.
A reporter at the scene said the fire at Ag & Auto Direct, on Barr St close to SH1, started before 10am and still burning out-of-control just before 10.20am. SH1 was blocked and traffic was being diverted through the western side of the town.
Explosions could be heard from within the building.
There were five Fire and Emergency New Zealand appliances at the scene, including one from Milton.
By 10.35am it appeared the fire was under control.
McLellan Freight Ltd, which neighbours the property, moved its trucks as a precaution.
The reporter at the scene said big bangs had been heard, and police had moved people back from close to the building as a precaution.