Late winter storm: Gales and rain set to lash the country

Photo: Getty

Parts of the country are being asked to hunker down ahead of a midweek storm that is forecast to unleash a power-packed day of wind and rain across New Zealand.

Gale force winds are set to batter northern and western regions while heavy rain is expected to sweep over both islands.

The MetService says gale-strength winds will rise throughout the day, howling across the north and west of the North Island and the western coastline of the South Island.

It ushers in 24 hours of rain, which is due to hit the North Island after dark tonight. MetService says the entire country is in for rain tomorrow for a time, with the tropical north expected to experience the most intense falls.

At this stage MetService says there is a low confidence the rainfall would reach warning levels in the Far North and northern parts of Auckland tomorrow.

"We'll see those northeast wind strengthen on Tuesday ahead of a front slowly moving over New Zealand from the Tasman Sea, and rising to gales in the north and west of the North Island, and along the Westland and Fiordland coasts" said MetService forecaster Rob Kerr.

"As the front moves off to the east on Wednesday, rain spreads across the whole of New Zealand for a time, with the upper North Island potentially getting some heavy falls."

A heavy rain watch is also in force for ranges in the upper South Island and Westland, spanning 24 hours from late tonight.

Kerr said the country would be buffeted by northwest winds for the rest of the week, with showers peppering the north and west of the country.

The bright note would be in the east where it was expected to be dry and warm by Thursday, and the temperature hitting a warm 20 deg C.