Latest poll has National and Act forming Government

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (L) and National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: NZME

National and Act New Zealand would be able to form a government, based on the numbers in a new political poll released tonight.

National is down two points to 35 percent and Act is up one point to 12 percent, according to a 1News Verian Poll.

That would give National 46 seats and Act 15 – together 61 and enough to form a majority of the 120 seats, just.

Labour is on 33 percent, down two points.

The Greens have had a boost up three points to 10 percent.

Te Pāti Māori is up one point to three percent.

Those numbers would give Labour 45 seats, the Greens 12 and Te Pāti Māori four – making up 59 seats together.

National leader Christopher Luxon has seen a small two-point bump in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, rising to 20 percent.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is still ahead but has seen a small drop of one point to 24 percent.

Act Party leader David Seymour is steady on seven percent.

Among the parties outside of Parliament, New Zealand First was steady on three percent, The Opportunities Party (TOP) was up one to two percent, Democracy NZ steady on one percent, Freedoms NZ up one to one percent and ONE Party up one to one percent also.

There remained 12 percent of respondents undecided.

Today’s poll comes after the last poll they ran in June had National and Act being able to govern alone.

The then-named 1News Kantar Public poll had National on 37 percent, up three points on its previous poll two months ago. Labour was on 35 percent, down one point. Act had remained on 11 percent.