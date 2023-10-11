Latest polls suggest Peters' still the man

Winston Peters : Getty Images.

Two polls out tonight both have Winston Peters firmly in the drivers' seat for forming a government, though the left bloc has increased its overall support.

With 1News and Newshub each releasing their final polls ahead of the election, the trends are showing a last-minute boost for Labour and the Greens - but still far short of forming a government without Winston Peters' support - which he has vowed not to provide them.

While Newshub's poll featured a dramatic 4.6-point fall for National, TVNZ's had National up 1 point but ACT down by the same amount - the right bloc staying steady.