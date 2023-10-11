Latest polls suggest Peters' still the man

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two polls out tonight both have Winston Peters firmly in the drivers' seat for forming a government, though the left bloc has increased its overall support.
With 1News and Newshub each releasing their final polls ahead of the election, the trends are showing a last-minute boost for Labour and the Greens - but still far short of forming a government without Winston Peters' support - which he has vowed not to provide them.
While Newshub's poll featured a dramatic 4.6-point fall for National, TVNZ's had National up 1 point but ACT down by the same amount - the right bloc staying steady.