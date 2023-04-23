Leaders meet after citizenship deal

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese greets New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo: NZ Herald

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese in Brisbane today after a historic announcement of guaranteed citizenship pathways for Kiwis across the Tasman.

The news, announced yesterday, has brought immense relief to hundreds of thousands of Kiwis living in Australia who until now had felt “permanently temporary”, many deprived of basic social rights despite living and working in the country for years.

The move will also help address the disproportionate impact the “corrosive” 501 deportation policy has on Kiwis.

Under Section 501 of the Australian Migration Act, someone sent to jail for 12 months or longer can have their visa cancelled, and be deported to the country of their birth - even if they have hardly lived there.

Hipkins and Albanese this morning attended Lutwyche Cemetery in Brisbane for the unveiling of plaques for the previously unmarked graves of soldiers who served during the two World Wars.

“The unveiling is the result of a joint project between the New Zealand Remembrance Army and the Australian Remembrance Army and is a poignant and fitting way to mark our Anzac Day connection during the visit,” Hipkins said ahead of the visit.

“The graves of New Zealand soldiers have been identified at the ceremony and brass plaques installed so that their service contribution is remembered.”

Chris Hipkins and Anthony Albanese at Lutwyche Cemetery in Brisbane for the unveiling of graves of NZ World War 1 soldiers. Photo: NZ Herald

It comes ahead of Anzac Day commemorations on Tuesday, and New Zealand will hold a parallel event then to unveil the grave of an Australian Infantry Force private.

Both leaders laid poppies on the previously-unmarked graves of soldiers and laid wreaths on the Cross of Sacrifice.

Hipkins is Brisbane with Trade Minister Damien O’Connor and a large business delegation celebrating 40 years of the Closer Economic Relations free trade agreement with Australia.

The Prime Minister spoke at a gala dinner yesterday to celebrate the anniversary, attended by New Zealand and Australian business representatives and politicians. He thanked Australia for the citizenship pathways.

“We want to very warmly thank you, the people of Australia and the city, Australian Government for doing something about that, for making sure that they are recognised for the contribution that they make.”

He also had a conversation with Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers, in which they discussed economic and trade difficulties facing the countries presently and in the future, including combating climate change.

He acknowledged 50 years of free movement between each country, and 80 years of diplomatic relations.

After the grave unveiling, Hipkins and Albanese was to attend a citizenship ceremony for about 250 New Zealanders.

It is expected they would also have private discussions, likely to include the citizenship announcement and wider ramifications, working together on climate change, issues in the Pacific, and wider security arrangements, including Aukus.

With a large proportion of iwi and Māori business leaders from across Aotearoa joining Hipkins, it is also expected they will discuss work in Australia towards better recognising Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights.

It comes ahead of one of the biggest current political issues for the Albanese government in its bid to enshrine in the constitution an indigenous voice to parliament, which would be voted on in a referendum.