Leaving work to be with family best choice

After 22 years in business, Tracey and Tony Laker left the Laker House of Travel partnership yesterday to spend more time with their family.

When Tracey and Tony Laker told their son Flynn (18), who has Down’s syndrome, on Thursday night they would be at home on Monday when he came in from school, his eyes filled with tears of happiness.

They knew, just from that reaction, their decision to leave the Laker House of Travel business to spend more time with their family was the right one.

Yesterday, was their last day as partners in the business.

The travel agency will not be closing, with business partners House of Travel Holdings taking over the Laker’s share of the enterprise.

Their decision has come after a very tough 18 months after Mr Laker was diagnosed with cancer.

‘‘What cemented the decision was us reflecting on Tony’s diagnosis,’’ Mrs Laker said.

‘‘It hasn’t beaten us, but we haven’t beaten it yet, and that’s our major goal and focus now. I guess the public think ‘Has Tony’s cancer got worse? Has it spread?’ — the answer is a definitive ‘no’ to that.’’

The aim is for the couple to start living their best life and to do that they have decided to step away from what they are doing to spend some time as a family.

When they started up the agency 22 years ago it was a risk.

‘‘There were 12 other travel agents in Invercargill at the time,’’ Mrs Laker said.

‘‘The bank wouldn’t even lend us the money to start. It was seen as too risky and not the best financial decision to make but finance has never been our driving force.’’

As much as the decision is a right one, it is an emotional one.

There are tears from Tony as he talks of the moments that really stand out during the past 22 years including making a difference in the community, donating and sponsoring organisations and charities, hundreds of them, in that time.

Another highlight is 60 tours they have escorted all throughout the world — something they will continue to do even after stepping away from the business.

Chartering a plane to do a day trip to the Melbourne Cup, which meant the first international flight landed in Invercargill, was also a standout.

‘‘We’ve always been leaders in doing stuff that other people wouldn’t do,’’ Mr Laker said.

‘‘We’ve loved just creating memories, lifetime memories for people.’’

It is obvious how well liked they are. They have received flowers, cards and even a morning tea shout from customers. They have been blown away by the response when people have heard the news.

When talking of low points throughout the years, there is only one standout. When they had to make staff redundancies when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold and upturned the travel industry.

The Covid-19 pandemic was not a factor in them leaving the business. In fact, it was one of the reasons they have stayed on for the past year and a-half.

‘‘It was absolutely vital to us we got this business and our team through Covid and to a point where it’s going to be hugely successful again moving forward.

‘‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel now.’’

The first job on Mr Laker’s to-do list is painting the house but there is more they want to do.

The couple are adamant they are not retiring and hope they can use their business prowess and success to help others or even start another business of their own.

‘‘Who knows, it’s really our time to selfishly think of our family and ourselves and just spend some time doing the things that bring us great joy outside of continually thinking about the company,’’ Mr Laker said.

It was important for Flynn and daughter Meg, who is in her second year at Otago University to know the focus was now on family after going through such an arduous time.

And despite the couple walking away from the business yesterday, they were adamant that they had still got a lot more to do.

‘‘One book is finished and the sequel is about to begin,’’ Mr Laker said.

- by Karen Pasco