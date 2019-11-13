Lightning strike leaves Southland settlements without power

Several major Southland towns lost power just before noon today after a lightning strike.

Those affected by the power outage included the Alliance Group Freezing Plant in Lorneville, who have now had their power restored.

A PowerNet spokeswoman said power was cut after a lightning strike affected its Makarewa feeder.

Power had been restored to some customers, but the spokeswoman could not confirm which areas were back on line.

PowerNet earlier published the list of affected areas on their website.

Affected locations included all of Makarewa, Argyle Corner, Branxholme, Grove Bush, Lochiel, Makarewa, North Makarewa, Otahuti, Roslyn Bush, Ryall Bush, Spar Bush, Taramoa, Tussock Creek, Underwood, Waianawa, Wallacetown, Wilsons Crossing and Wrights Bush.

Power is expected to come back on at 2pm according to PowerNet website.

The cause of the outage was not currently known.

The MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms across large parts of the South from noon to midnight.