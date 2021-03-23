'Lippy' law students obstruct noise control - police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A group of "lippy'' law students, one of whom claimed their father was a top lawyer, drew police attention during a party on Saturday.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said noise control was called to a party in Elm Row, central Dunedin, at 1.15am due to reports of a loud stereo.
Upon arrival, they were met by multiple people, who said they were law students.
One of the students pointed out their father was a Queen's Counsel, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
The students were being "lippy and smart''.
The students then obstructed noise control by passing the stereo out of a window to hide it.
One person was arrested for obstructing noise control, he said.