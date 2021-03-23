Tuesday, 23 March 2021

12.00 pm

'Lippy' law students obstruct noise control - police

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A group of "lippy'' law students, one of whom claimed their father was a top lawyer, drew police attention during a party on Saturday.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said noise control was called to a party in Elm Row, central Dunedin, at 1.15am due to reports of a loud stereo.

    Upon arrival, they were met by multiple people, who said they were law students.

    One of the students pointed out their father was a Queen's Counsel, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    The students were being "lippy and smart''.

    The students then obstructed noise control by passing the stereo out of a window to hide it.

    One person was arrested for obstructing noise control, he said. 

    Otago Daily Times

