'Lippy' law students obstruct noise control - police

A group of "lippy'' law students, one of whom claimed their father was a top lawyer, drew police attention during a party on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said noise control was called to a party in Elm Row, central Dunedin, at 1.15am due to reports of a loud stereo.

Upon arrival, they were met by multiple people, who said they were law students.

One of the students pointed out their father was a Queen's Counsel, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The students were being "lippy and smart''.

The students then obstructed noise control by passing the stereo out of a window to hide it.

One person was arrested for obstructing noise control, he said.