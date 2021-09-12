Live: 20 new community cases of Covid

There are 20 new community cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today, all in Auckland.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon gave an update.

Cabinet is meeting tomorrow to consider any changes to alert levels with Auckland currently at alert level 4 until 11.59pm on Tuesday and the rest of New Zealand at alert level 2.

The total number of cases in the Delta outbreak now stands at 922, including 352 that have recovered.

There were also three cases to report in managed isolation today.

The Ministry of Health issued a statement last night stating that three people who presented to Auckland's Middlemore Hospital this week have tested positive for Covid-19. Those cases follow two other cases that were connected to the hospital in recent days.

Bloomfield said this afternoon that no staff or patients have returned a positive case after being in potential contact with the cases in Middlemore.

Yesterday there were 23 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the community in New Zealand, more than double the amount reported on Friday when 11 cases were reported.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said he did not expect that Monday's announcement would indicate a change to the alert level for the city given rise in the number of Covid cases.

Ardern this afternoon announced that a vaccine deal with Denmark had been reached for 500,000 Pfizer doses of the Covid vaccine.

Earlier this week about 250,000 doses arrived from Spain, enabling the rollout to continue to meet the current surge in demand - though vaccination numbers have dropped off in the last week.

- NZ Herald and RNZ