Live: 8 new cases, another death at Burwood Hospital

Two new deaths, including one at Burwood Hospital, and eight new cases of coronavirus have been reported in NZ over the past 24 hours.

Director of Public Health, Caroline McElnay, gave an update on the Covid-19 situation with Finance Minister Grant Robertson on Friday afternoon.

The death toll from coronavirus is now 11. A woman in her 80s died in Burwood Hospital and was among the group moved from Rosewood rest home, one of New Zealand's clusters. Seven people from Rosewood have now died. Five other cases who remain stable in hospital.

Another of the new deaths was at Waikato Hospital - a man in 90s who died yesterday.

He was admitted on Saturday night "very unwell". His infection was linked to the Matamata cluster.

In total, there have been 1409 coronavirus cases in New Zealand. Fourteen people are in hospital - three in ICU with two in a critical condition.

There are still 16 significant clusters and more previously unknown infections have been linked to clusters. Yesterday, 4241 tests were processed.

Teams in Queenstown, Waikato and Canterbury will be doing targeted testing to get more information about community transmission.

We all need to continue to play our part to break the chain of transmission and stay home and safe lives, McElnay said

Robertson will remind people that despite the glimpse of life at alert level 3 yesterday, New Zealand is still in lockdown so Kiwis shouldn't change their behaviour.

Canterbury Covid-19 numbers

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area has risen by three in the last 24 hours, with the region's total now standing at 146.

The CDHB area continues to have the fifth-highest number of cases behind Southern, Waitemata, Auckland and Waikato DHB areas.

The South Canterbury area has 14 positive Covid-19 cases.

Two weeks in level 3?

Cabinet will decide on Monday whether - and when - to drop to alert level 3.

The Prime Minister said yesterday that in level 3, people should work from home if possible, people can expand their bubbles "a small amount" and only regional travel was permitted.

Schools would be open for younger children but attendance was voluntary.

Yesterday, there were 15 new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand but no additional deaths.

The Ministry of Health was waiting for the cause of death of the Invercargill man who died this week at home while self-isolating before confirming it was coronavirus-related.

Twelve people were in hospital with three in intensive care units - two of those were in a critical condition.

It was also revealed yesterday that targeted testing had started in Queenstown - with 300 supermarket workers and shoppers - and more was planned for South Auckland, Waikato and Canterbury.

He also rejected an assertion that the hospitality industry had been consigned to carnage. Eateries could operate under level 3 if they met public health guidelines, particularly in regards to physical distancing and contactless services.

If they could not provide services under the level 3 rules, they could prepare for level 2 where they would be allowed to have dine-in customers again.

Summary

As at 9.00 am, 17 April 2020 Total Change in last 24 hours Number of confirmed cases in New Zealand 1,086 2 Number of probable cases 323 6 Number of confirmed and probable cases 1,409 8 Number of cases currently in hospital 14 2 Number of recovered cases 816 46 Number of deaths 11 2

Notes:

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms. For more details please refer to Case definition of COVID-19 infection. Recovered cases are people who had the virus, are at least 10 days since onset and have not exhibited symptoms for 48 hours, and have been cleared by the health professional responsible for their monitoring. The number of confirmed and probable cases reported in the last 24 hours includes cases which were entered on an earlier date as 'under investigation' or 'suspected' whose status has now been changed to confirmed or probable.

Total cases by DHB

As at 9.00 am, 17 April 2020

Total cases by DHB, as at 9.00 am, 17 April 2020 DHB Active Recovered Deceased Total Change in last 24 hours Auckland 53 131 184 1 Bay of Plenty 14 30 44 0 Canterbury 64 75 7 146 3 Capital and Coast 44 46 2 92 1 Counties Manukau 42 67 109 0 Hawke's Bay 23 18 41 0 Hutt Valley 7 13 20 0 Lakes 6 9 15 0 Mid Central 10 19 29 0 Nelson Marlborough 15 33 48 0 Northland 17 9 26 0 South Canterbury 8 6 14 0 Southern 67 147 214 1 Tairāwhiti 3 1 4 0 Taranaki 3 11 14 0 Waikato 102 80 1 183 1 Wairarapa 0 8 8 0 Waitematā 98 107 1 206 1 West Coast 3 2 5 0 Whanganui 3 4 7 0 Total 582 816 11 1,409 8

Source: ESR EpiSurv extract as at 09:00 17 April 2020

As at 9.00 am, 17 April 2020 DHB Total cases Auckland 5 Canterbury 1 Counties Manukau (Middlemore) 2 Northland 1 South Canterbury 1 Southern 1 Waikato 2 Waitemata 1 Total 14

Note: Three of the 14 in hospital are in ICU as at 8.30 am 17 April 2020.