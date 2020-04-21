Live: Covid-19 update

Minister Chris Hipkins is set to make an education announcement over the planned move to Alert Level 3 next week and will be joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Principals are waiting for details on how to safely cater for pupils returning to school under Alert Level 3.

In an announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed schools and early childhood centres could open from April 29.

They would be permitted to start cleaning and other preparations beforehand, and a teachers-only day could take place on April 28.