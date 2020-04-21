Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Live: Covid-19 update

    1. Star News
    2. National

    Minister Chris Hipkins is set to make an education announcement over the planned move to Alert Level 3 next week and will be  joined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

    Principals are waiting for details on how to safely cater for pupils returning to school under Alert Level 3.

    In an announcement yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed schools and early childhood centres could open from April 29.

    They would be permitted to start cleaning and other preparations beforehand, and a teachers-only day could take place on April 28.

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg