Monday, 10 May 2021

Live: Grant Robertson delivers pre-Budget speech

    Finance minister Grant Robertson is delivering another pre-Budget speech this morning.

    It comes after last week's announcement that the Government has almost $1 billion in funds allocated for the Covid-19 response last year that was never spent.

    Robertson earlier said that this would be a "Recovery Budget," a reference to the fact that New Zealand still faces a tough road to recover from the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

    The speech also comes off the back of an onslaught of criticism last week about the Government's decision to freeze public sector pay for the next three years.

    NZ Herald

