Live: Health boss, PM give daily update

New Zealand has 54 new coronavirus cases today.

The new cases are made up of 32 confirmed cases and 22 probable cases.

It brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1160.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will this afternoon face questions about the political future of Health Minister David Clark after she demoted him to the bottom of Cabinet.

Clark this morning admitted to a 40km round trip to the beach with his family during the first week of the lockdown – something that was specifically advised against by the Ministry he leads.

This comes after he was forced to admit a 2.3-kilometre drive to a mountain bike trail last week.

Clark said he offered his resignation to Ardern.

Although he kept his Health portfolio, he was stripped of Associate Finance and demoted to the bottom of the cabinet ranking.

Ardern said under normal circumstances, "I would sack the Minister of Health".

Meanwhile, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will provide an update on the new and probable Covid-19 cases.