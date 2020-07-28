Live: Health team give Covid update

Health Minister Chris Hipkins and Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield are today giving an update on the Covid-19 case in South Korea who travelled from New Zealand.

They will also update on the latest number of new cases, testing and use of the Government's Covid Tracer app.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health said the person who tested positive in South Korea was believed to have been infected when they transited through Singapore Airport.

But it wasn't ruling out infection in New Zealand and was working with South Korean authorities to get more information.

The Health Ministry also said yesterday it was working on rostering guidelines to limit nurses working across multiple sites, as revealed by the Herald last week.

The ministry said it was working through updated advice with the Covid-19 Clinical Governance Group which has oversight of clinical practices, including nursing, within managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

"There are already in place systems and processes at the managed isolation facilities which are robust and sufficient to keep safe the nurses working there, and the individuals they interact with.

"Nurses are also already provided with guidance on infection control, PPE and procedures to reduce the risk of transmission."

The updated advice will recommend rostering guidelines, limiting staff same-day redeployment to different workplaces and improving managers' knowledge of which staff have secondary employment so additional risk factors can be assessed and managed.

"Nurses are trained professionals, well versed in infection prevention and control and in the Covid-19 context.

"Within managed isolation and quarantine facilities nurses have access to appropriate PPE, follow sound personal hygiene practices and keep to physical distancing requirements. They also have regular health checks and are regularly offered testing for Covid-19, even if they are not symptomatic."

The updated advice will apply to all healthcare staff working in managed isolation and quarantine facilities. It will be shared tomorrow with DHBs that have managed isolation and quarantine facilities in their region, before being finalised.